Effective immediately, the Department of Defense has ordered that masks must be worn at all Pentagon facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
The DoD issued the order Wednesday evening, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out new guidance recommending masks in all indoor settings whether or not you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases are spiking across Virginia and the country due to the highly contagious Delta variant, health officials say.
The Pentagon order mandates that service members, federal employees, onsite contractors and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask inside installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD in the Pentagon Reservation.
In a news release, the DoD said it is prepared to provide a mask at Pentagon Reservation entrances.
Nearby Fort Belvoir Army base and Quantico Marine Corps base have not updated mask guidance for their installations. At both, masks are required in certain settings but optional for the vaccinated in general.
