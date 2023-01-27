Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday.
At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The dog remains with the veterinarian receiving further care. The dog is believed to be an adult male, Staffordshire terrier.
Officers determined, a community member called for police earlier in the evening after hearing a dog barking and a single gunshot. Officers searched the area but did not find anything suspicious.
Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area to please review any surveillance footage they may have and to contact us about this case to please call our Animal Protection Police Officers at fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
