A stray arrow injured a dog in its backyard in Lake Ridge on Wednesday, police said.
Officers were called to the 12700 block of Dulcinea Place at 7:35 p.m. to investigate arrows that struck a home and family pet.
The residents were in the backyard when their dog, a Yorkshire terrier mix, was hit with an arrow, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian where the injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
Police say that earlier in the day between noon and 1 p.m., two additional arrows were fired.
"One of the arrows struck the rear doorframe of the above residence while the second arrow struck the rear doorframe of a neighboring residence where a 23-year-old woman was in the backyard.
No suspect was located and no additional injuries or property damage were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.