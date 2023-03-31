The former owner of an Orange County dog training facility pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of animal cruelty after the death of a German shepherd puppy who was found emaciated and suffering an untreated injury with bone exposed.
Shawn Deehan, 62, was also convicted of five misdemeanor charges of failure of a boarding establishment to provide adequate care for animals, Attorney General Jason Miyares office said in a news release.
In March of 2021, a German Shepherd puppy was picked up from Deehan’s facility after the owner received a tip that the puppy was in bad shape. The owner took the puppy to a veterinarian in Fairfax County, who contacted the Fairfax Animal Protection Police immediately. They referred the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, the release said.
The German Shepherd puppy, Scout, ultimately had to be put down due to trauma from "being kept in a crate for hours upon end," the release said.
The Daily Progress reported the puppy was emaciated and suffering injuries to all four feet, with bone exposed.
Upon an investigation of Deehan’s property, the deputies found 12 dogs in crates and kennels standing in urine and feces with no bedding, the attorney general's release said.
Deehan was sentenced to five years in prison with four years and six months suspended on each count for a period of incarceration of six months. Deehan will serve his jail term under house arrest. He also received 12 months with 12 months suspended on the five misdemeanor charges.
Deehan is also barred from owning, possessing, caring or training dogs for the rest of his life.
Additionally, Deehan was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in restitution to the dog’s owners and the Orange County Animal Shelter who have taken care of his dogs for two years.
He has surrendered his six dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter and they will be adopted by area police agencies, the release said.
“I’m proud of the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax’s Animal Protection Police and my office’s animal law unit,” Miyares said in a statement. “Animal cruelty and violence will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
