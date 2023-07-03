Two dogs in Manassas are under home quarantine after one bit three people on June 26.
Police were called to the 9000 block of Winterset Drive after the two dogs were "inadvertently let out" of their property, city police said in a news release.
During the effort to get two dogs back to their home, one began to bite a child. A woman related to the child grabbed the dog, allowing the child to get to safety. During the process, the woman was bitten and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
"As this occurred, a neighbor who witnessed the incident came outside, grabbed and lifted the second canine, and attempted to bring it inside," the release said.
That person was also bitten and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"The Manassas City Police Department has issued a safety plan and a dangerous dog summons for the canine that bit all three individuals. Both canines are under a 10-day quarantine, restricting the animals to their owner’s property with a safety plan," the release said.
Police did not release the breed of dog involved.
The police department advises the public to report any dogs at large or any hazardous animal activity.
