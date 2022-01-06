Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative say they have made "significant progress" restoring power across the Northern Virginia, with about 22,000 customers still out as of Thursday morning.
At the height of the outages Monday, more than 154,000 Northern Virginians lost power, with Stafford and eastern Prince William County hardest hit.
Dominion Energy said Thursday morning that 90 percent of its customers had been restored. The utility reported 21,516 still out Thursday morning, with 12,659 of those in Stafford and 578 in Prince William County.
The utility said almost 4,800 Dominion Energy crews, support staff and contractors were engaged in the restoration effort along with approximately 900 mutual aid workers from nine states.
As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, NOVEC had restored all but 605 customers after an outage high of nearly 20,000. The remaining outages include 408 customers in Stafford and 144 in Prince William County.
Jill Scherzer, manager of NOVEC's Electric System Operations, said 32 utility poles broke during Monday's storm.
“Crews must remove broken poles and install new ones. It takes several hours to replace just one pole and then re-attach utility equipment and power lines," she said. “We have to recognize the conditions and obstacles our lineworkers and field crews continue to experience as they strive to get the lights on for our customers. We also have to be mindful of the snow fatigue from both our customers and workers. There have been crews working non-stop on the system with continuous coverage since the start of this event. We understand everyone wants service restored. We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work.”
The outages have been a hardship, with many snowed in and struggling to keep warm as temperatures dipped into the teens this week.
Virginia Cornell, who worried her elderly parents in Dumfries would freeze to death after three days snowed in and without heat, said the couple's power was finally restored late Wednesday.
