Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will soon receive refund checks or credits on their bills.
The refunds are the result of a $330 million settlement between the Richmond-based energy company and the State Corporation Commission (SCC) last November after a financial review found Dominion over-earned by $1.1 billion.
The average customer is expected to save 90 cents a month, and be refunded about $67 over the next two years.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, said in a news release the refunds were made possible by the passage of the 2020 consumer protection legislation, a bill he sponsored.
“Virginia households — which currently pay some of the highest energy bills in the country — are finally receiving some relief after being overcharged by $1.1 billion since 2017,” said Subramanyam.
Subramanyam urged Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his colleagues in the General Assembly to push for utility reform to “ensure a fair utility system and affordable energy bills for everyone in the Commonwealth.”
