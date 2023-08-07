Dominion Energy held a community meeting in Manassas last week to seek input on a transmission line and switching station project to fuel a data center in Prince William County’s Innovation Park area.
The project, which falls within the county’s data center overlay district where tech hubs are encouraged for development, proposes construction of transmission lines spanning from Freedom Center Boulevard, down across the Prince William Parkway and over to Hornbaker Road where a switching station is proposed. The utility company considered many different routes for the transmission lines, but landed on two final proposals that each follow very similar paths.
The high-voltage transmission lines will help provide utility company Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative with enough power to charge a data center in the area. Dominion said the project would have low impacts on nearby neighborhoods and environments, but would have “medium” impacts on traffic and noise in the area.
The meeting, held at Manassas Church of the Brethren, was part of the utility’s public outreach effort prior to submitting an application to the Virginia State Corporation Commission for approval of the project. It could take between six months to a year for the commission to review Dominion’s application and render a verdict, according to Project Manager Pamela Ensminger.
Residents will be given the opportunity to provide additional feedback on the project during hearings before the State Corporation Commission.
More information about the Hornbaker project can be found online at prodominionenergy.com/hornbaker. Questions can be directed to Dominion by email to powerline@dominionenergy.com or phone at 888-291-0190.
People have been complaining that Dominion does not have enough power to support projected growth.
Glad the heard the criticism and they are now responding.
Perhaps they can add a wind or solar farm in the Rural Crescent.
