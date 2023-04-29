Janet Lewis, assistant principal at Dominion Trail Elementary in Loudoun County, has been named the Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year by the Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals (VAESP).
Lewis was recognized recently at a special surprise school assembly by Krista Barton Arnold, executive director of VAESP, Loudoun Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith and Jeff Joseph, principal of Dominion Trail, in Ashburn.
Lewis is in her 15th year as an assistant principal – 10 of those years at Dominion Trail Elementary. Lewis’ colleagues describe her as compassionate, caring, dependable, kind, thoughtful and supportive, according to a news release from the school system.
Lewis received many letters of support submitted by her staff at Dominion Trail Elementary and the school division for this recognition, including the following:
- “Janet is an exceptional leader who is well respected by her students, colleagues, parents and the community.”
- “She is fair and knowledgeable … she educates herself and shares her knowledge freely with others. She supports and advocates for her staff and makes her staff feel valued.”
- “She knows so much about each student, what sport the student plays, who that student is friends with and where that student lives. I am always moved by the way she also knows the families and how she wants to help the parents/caregivers to be able to better support the child. She truly understands the physical, emotional, social and cognitive development of our students. She thinks of the whole child and makes suggestions on how we can foster a more positive learning environment for that student.”
The VAESP program award promotes educational excellence for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade schooling and calls attention to the fundamental importance of the assistant principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.