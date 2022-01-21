Dominion Energy is asking the state for permission to build a new landfill for coal ash at its Possum Point Power Station on Quantico Creek.

The utility company filled the public in on its plans for the first time during a community meeting Thursday night.

Dominion said it was essentially given three options by the state after former Gov. Ralph Northam backed and signed a state law requiring disposal of coal ash to protect groundwater: Dominion could have the ash recycled, could deposit it into an onsite landfill, or could ship it to a different landfill. For the roughly 4 million cubic yards of coal ash at its Possum Point Pond D, Dominion says the first option is the most cost-effective and least impactful for the surrounding areas.

The company would like to build a landfill on its Possum Point property that it says would be “above and beyond” state regulations, with a double lining that should last for over 400 years and be planted over, after draining and filling the current ash pond.

The estimated cost of $374 million could be partly passed on to energy consumers in the state, as is allowed in the 2019 legislation, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell (D-36th), Dominion’s Spencer Adkins said during a virtual public presentation.

“We understand that there’s a lot of questions around the integrity of these systems, so for this particular landfill, what we’ve offered is a double-liner system, which we feel is extremely, extremely robust,” Adkins said. “We’re going the extra mile here, we'll take the next step to make sure that there's no issues with our system.”

The state law was passed to prevent the carcinogenic heavy metals in the ash from seeping into and polluting groundwater, a growing concern for disposal ponds around the country. A ceremonial bill signing was held at Possum Point in 2019 by Northam. At various times, Dominion operated five different ash ponds at the power plant, but consolidated all of them into Pond D after ceasing coal burning at the power plant in 2003.

Now, the company is faced with what to do with the ash at the Prince William County site, along with at three other locations in Virginia. Originally, the utility planned to drain the pond and cover it with a synthetic cap and topsoil, but the single liner at the bottom of the pond doesn’t meet the new state requirements. Of the available options under the new law, Dominion has told state regulators that it would like to go the onsite route, though the state could request a different route.

Adkins said the onsite landfill option would be the cheapest, quickest and least disruptive for nearby residents. Transporting the ash to an offsite landfill would require years of heavy truck and rail traffic through the residential neighborhoods near the plant, he said.

Transporting the ash to be recycled – likely for cement replacement – would require the same amount of trucking, and only about half the ash at the site could be reused.

However, the new landfill plan could face opposition from nearby residents. Adkins said the nearest home is about 700 feet from the proposed landfill site just northwest of Pond D.

But once the transfer is complete and the landfill is covered with topsoil, he said, people in the area wouldn’t even be able to guess what is underneath. All told, after permitting and construction, Adkins said, the landfill should take about eight years to finish.

“We’re trying to make it blend in with the area, so I think once we get done with it, people won’t even realize,” he added. “They’ll just think it’s a small mountain or a hill with the grass growing.”

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who helped to organize the presentation for the public, said the county is forming a task force for residents in the area to work with Dominion. Ultimately, the company will need signoff from the state on a slew of environmental regulations and inspections, as well as approval from the county.

Bailey said she hoped Dominion could land on a “win-win” for the community nearby.

“I just wanted to make sure that everyone had an opportunity to look at the presentation and to digest it,” Bailey said. “Your voice will be heard totally and in communications, not only with you but also Dominion.”