Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Beyer cruised to re-election for his fifth term in the 8th District on Tuesday, defeating two challengers.
The Associated Press called the race for Beyer at 8:45 p.m. With 48% of the vote counted, Beyer had 76.7%. Republican challenger Karina Lipsman had 21.7% and independent Teddy Fikre had 1.5%.
The 8th District consists of all of Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, as well as most of Fairfax County inside the Beltway and the Mount Vernon area.
Beyer, whose family owns a chain of automobile dealerships, was first elected to Congress in 2014 with 63% of the vote and easily won re-election every other year since. He previously served as lieutenant governor of Virginia for two terms, from 1990-1998, and was the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2009-2013, during the Obama Administration.
Lipsman immigrated from Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union and worked in the defense and intelligence industries for 14 years. She has a bachelor's degree from Towson University and a master's from Johns Hopkins.
Beyer raised over $2 million for his re-election campaign through Oct. 19, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, while Lipsman raised about $271,000. Fikre did not report any campaign contributions.
