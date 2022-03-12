Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour tonight.
Daylight Saving Time begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
Local emergency officials suggest you use the occasion to also check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and practice your home escape plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.