With the race for Virginia governor too close to call, Terry McAuliffe brought in major support Thursday evening as Vice President Kamala Harris joined him in Dumfries to make the case for Democrats.
With about 600 people gathered behind the Triangle Rescue Squad building, Attorney General Mark Herring, running for re-election against Republican nominee Jason Miyares, said this election will affect the future of the commonwealth.
“We need to continue the progress we’ve made and elect Terry McAuliffe this November,” Herring told the crowd. “With continued Democratic leadership, we will build a commonwealth that protects our communities, families and environment. [Terry] fought his heart out to expand Medicaid so that over a half million Virginians could get access to life-saving care. You all know that Terry is up for the challenge.”
Hala Ayala, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, who has been a state delegate representing the 51st District for the past four years, said this election will be historic. She faces off against Republican Winsome Sears. Both are women of color.
“I’m running to make history as your first woman lieutenant governor and your first woman of color to ever hold statewide office,” Ayala said. “Not once, but twice, we’ve rejected [Donald] Trump. We’ve rejected his unhinged anti-science and anti-choice rhetoric. Now, it’s time for us to do it again,” she said, referring to Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s endorsements from the former president.
Sen. Tim Kaine told the crowd that no state has had a better record in turning from red to blue than Virginia.
“And no place demonstrates it more than Prince William County,” Kaine said. “You guys have been the epicenter of the biggest political transformation in the country. All of this progress in voting rights and civil rights is because we have two democratic houses, and we’re working to make sure we hold on to the House of Delegates.
“We don’t have to guess about Terry McAuliffe; we know [him.] He was our governor. He invested in transportation, education, and gave voting rights back to more than 200,000 people who had lost their voting rights due to cruel disenfranchisement laws in Virginia,” said Kaine.
Kaine also stressed McAuliffe’s record with education, pointing to a turn-around in funding for community colleges.
“Terry advanced a far-reaching investment in our community colleges so people could have opportunities and get job skills,” Kaine stressed. “Terry was an education governor, and if we do all we can, the next four years for education in Virginia are going to be very strong.”
Onstage, Terry McAuliffe stressed his prior experience as governor, turning around a $2.4 billion deficit and bringing jobs and investment to Virginia.
“My message was clear: we are an open and welcoming state, and look what happened: our economy took off. More than 1,000 new businesses moved to the commonwealth, with $20 billion in new capital, 200,000 new high-paying jobs,” McAuliffe said. “Income went up 14 percent and we reduced unemployment in every city and county in the Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what you get with good Democratic leadership.”
McAuliffe also stressed that his second administration would lean in on education.
“We have got to take our education system to the next level. Right now in Virginia we rank 50th out of 50 states on average teacher pay as it compares to the pay of our residents. We’re the 10th wealthiest state in America,” said McAuliffe. “I promise every teacher in Virginia that I’m going to raise teacher pay above the national average for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia. I promise you the 41,000 at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds are going to get access to prekindergarten education.”
Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage saying it matters who will be the next leader of Virginia, and then, a half-dozen protestors, in several locations among the crowd, interrupted her speech by yelling ‘Stop line 3,’ a reference to a tar-sands pipeline from Canada to Wisconsin.
As the audience tried to counter by chanting “Terry,” Harris smiled and said, “I love Democrats and I love democracy.” But the chants continued, so she punched through the chants by saying loudly, “We will not be distracted. We will not be dissuaded. We will not be deterred. This election is too important.”
As security escorted the protesters away, Harris reminded voters that the character of a governor matters.
“You want to know what matters? Let’s talk about the right that every woman in America has to make decisions about her own body, and not have other people tell her when she should make that decision, how she should make that decision, or if she should make that decision. Don’t Texas Virginia,” Harris said, referring to a campaign sign in the crowd.
“[Terry McAuliffe] has the life experience and professional experience, the experience of this state. If you know Terry McAuliffe you know he’s a fighter and he fights with his heart and soul,” said Harris.
“We’ve got to make it clear we’re not taking anything for granted. This election requires more than your vote – it requires your work,” Harris said. “There is nothing about this moment in time that is not about the coexistence between crisis and opportunity. How that all balances out will depend on who’s in a role of leadership. Does it weigh in favor of crisis, or does crisis turn into opportunity?”
The latest poll from Monmouth University shows some gains for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin which puts the race in a dead heat, with each candidate getting 46 percent of registered voters’ support. In-person early voting continues through Oct. 30, with the General election Tuesday, Nov. 2.
