DoorDash driver Yusuf Ozgur was working hard to provide for his family early Thursday when he lost his life.
Ozgur, 56, was walking into the Denny's on Sudley Drive in the Manassas area about 2:25 a.m., as two armed robbers were walking out. He was first struck on the head with a baton, then shot.
His killers had just robbed employees and customers at the restaurant of wallets and cell phones, shooting a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, as well. He suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
A GoFundMe set up by Ozgur family friends, and confirmed by GoFundMe, had by late Thursday night more than $15,000 for funeral expenses, and to help Ozgur's wife and children.
"He was a great hard working man that leaves behind two young children and a wife," the GoFundMe reads. "We are asking for donations to fund his funeral and other expenses. Any extra funds will be passed on to his wife and children. He was the main bread maker for his family so any help is greatly appreciated."
In a statement, DoorDash said the company is deeply saddened by the crime.
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time," the company said. "We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."
Ozgur's killers remained on the run Thursday night. The FBI is assisting Prince William County police with the investigation and a $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.