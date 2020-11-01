The nation is facing simultaneous crises of a pandemic, an economic slump and heightened racial tensions, and the present administration is not doing anything about it, said Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, during a campaign stop in Manassas on Saturday afternoon.

On the final day of early in-person voting in Virginia, Emhoff campaigned with U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, seeking re-election in Virginia’s 10th District, and Qasim Rashid, the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 1st District congressional race. Wexton is being challenged by Republican Aliscia Andrews, and Rashid is trying to unseat Republican Rep. Rob Wittman.

According to the latest figures from the Virginia Public Access Project, through Saturday, over 2.7 million Virginians had already voted in-person or by mail. That represents over two-thirds of the 4 million votes in the 2016 presidential election and is almost five times the amount of early voting that year. In-person early voting began Sept. 18.

In Prince William County, over 163,000 voters have already cast ballots, representing 82% of the total votes cast in the county in 2016.

Speaking at the Prince William Education Association's office, Emhoff attributed the high turnout across the state, and the nation, to repudiation of the Republican administration of President Donald Trump.

“We have been all over the country these past three months,” he added. “People are fed up with this administration.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than ever. “Look at the pain and devastation that’s caused. …. I’ve met a lot of our volunteers whose parents had died, and they weren’t even able to say goodbye, and that’s happening all around this country."

Emhoff spoke to about 100 attendees, all of whom were wearing masks and standing on marked spots on the pavement to keep social distancing.

“God, I love that guy,” Emhoff said of Joe Biden. “He’s an incredible leader, but he’s also a man of deep convictions. He’s about family and about us. He’s spent his whole life trying to help people.”

Emhoff was especially critical of Trump's comments on race relations.

“We know here what happened in Charlottesville, and it just gets worse,” he added. “You heard that man on the debate stage would not condemn white supremacists. We need leadership that brings us together that doesn’t tear us apart.”

Across Prince William, though, not all voters agreed with Emhoff. At the county government’s A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge, first-time voter Emmanuel Arana said he is supporting Trump. “I think that he’s a great president and that he’s done a lot for this country, and I really respect that. He has shown a lot of like not real animosity towards Hispanic people, but I think that despite all that, that he really like believes in the greater good for this country and he knows what he’s doing.”

Ashley Lucas said she voted Saturday because she had someone to watch her children. “I’m voting for Biden because I don’t believe in hatred and I think that’s what Trump represents,” she added.

Voting moved quickly at the Ferlazzo building, although there was a line earlier in the day Saturday.

Ellen Patch said she voted Saturday because she can’t get off work on Tuesday to vote during regular polling hours. She said Trump is being blamed for problems that began during the Barack Obama administration and credited him with closing the country’s borders when the COVID-19 pandemic began. “I think he did an excellent job with bringing this country back on its feet,” she added.

Voting at the Woodbridge DMV office on Caton Hill Road, Veronica Jacbos said she believes Tuesday will be hectic so decided to get voting out of the way on Saturday. She said she is supporting Biden. “I knew who I was going to vote for before COVID-19, but after COVID-19 it just assured me that I’m voting for the right person.”

A line of cars was waiting to get into the DMV lot on Saturday afternoon to vote.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who have requested absentee ballots by mail must have the postmarked by Tuesday and they must be received by Friday at noon. Completed mail ballots can also be dropped off at any polling location on Tuesday.