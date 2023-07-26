The fourth phase of Manassas Park’s downtown development is underway.

Last week, the Manassas Park City Council approved a rezoning for five downtown parcels next to the new city hall complex, clearing the way for two 10-story apartment buildings, parking for nearby stores and a commercial building that comprise phase four of the downtown plan.

The two apartment buildings – to be built next to the current seven-story Artena apartment building – will each feature 200 units, for a total of 450,000 square feet of residential space. As part of the deal, the developer, Prince William County-based Aksoylu Properties, will buy five downtown parcels, one of which is owned by the city. The whole development will be built in its own phased approach, with one apartment building going up at a time with new parking, and the commercial building being constructed last.

The new 7.4-acre development – called Artena Park – will include over 500 parking spaces for residents and 150 new spaces to support potential retail businesses at the Parq 170 development, the city’s ill-fated commercial development built in 2009. The city has long hoped that new parking for the retail portion of Parq 170 would help draw commercial tenants for the currently empty storefronts.

While retail vacancy has long plagued the city’s downtown, residential occupancy has remained consistently high. Askoylu will pay the city $1.5 million when each of the two apartment buildings is constructed, totaling $3 million for the 4-acre city-owned parcel. As part of the deal, which was negotiated in 2020, the owners of Parq 170 will relinquish their development rights to several downtown parcels in exchange for the new parking.

“It allowed us to actually get an agreement done with Parq 170 to release their land control rights, so that the movie theater can actually be built,” City Manager Laszlo Palko told InsideNoVa, referring to the theater complex that Norton Scott is building next door. “And then … these apartments just provide that additional residential density that’s needed to make the town center grow. Apartments have proven to be profitable for the city … and they’ve generated a significant amount of tax base to help us pay off our debt.”

The design for the apartment buildings is still not complete, but Palko said site plan approval will be done in the fall, and that crews could break ground on the first apartment building by next summer.

“This is going to be a beautiful addition to the downtown; it’s going to be just lovely,” Mayor Jeanette Rishell said during the public hearing for the rezoning.

The approval comes amid a flurry of changes in the city’s downtown area, which officials hope will soon be a lively town center with new apartments, dining, entertainment and shopping. Last summer, the city opened its new city hall and library building. Jirani’s Coffeehouse in Manassas and the La Finca Mexican restaurant in Gainesville have plans to open second locations on the ground floor of that building.

Meanwhile, Stanley Martin and Norton Scott are building 300 new downtown townhomes, and the Virginia Railway Express just broke ground on its new parking garage, which will serve both commuters and downtown patrons. Officials hope the eight-screen movie theater will be open in 2025.