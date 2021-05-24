Firefighters worked to douse a large fire in an Arlington apartment block early Monday, prompting evacuations and displacing dozens of residents.
First responders headed to the 3000 block of South Randolph Street in Arlington’s Shirlington neighborhood, just off southbound Interstate 395, for an attic fire that started around 6 a.m. Monday.
Images tweeted by the Arlington Fire Department show heavy flames and smoke, extending from balconies up to the roof of a low-rise apartment building. Between 40 and 60 residents were displaced; one resident was treated for minor injures and no fire personnel were hurt.
“We’re very happy that everyone’s safe,” fire department spokesman Taylor Blunt told WTOP. “We’re keeping residents updated, and we hope to have them back in the unaffected areas of the building within the next couple of hours.”
Jemaine Liverette, who lives in the side of the building where the fire began, woke before dawn to a racket of alarm bells that she originally mistook for her phone ringing.
“When I opened the door, I smelled a stench of wood burning,” Liverette said. “Then I heard a guy banging on doors on the side where the fire was, saying, ‘it’s a fire guys, get out,’ so I put on clothes and ran outside.”
Another resident, Sheree Johnson, expressed relief that the building’s tenants heeded warnings and escaped safely, given a recent history of false alarms.
“What’s really scary for me is that we’re so nonchalant about this in this building,” Johnson said. “It could have been a lot worse, because we honestly just roll back over … it’s a wake-up call for everyone.”
The Alexandria firefighters union said some of its members assisted Arlington in putting out the three-alarm blaze.
The WTOP Traffic Center reports South Quincy Street was closed both ways at South Randolph Street and 31st Street due to the ongoing fire department activity. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
