Former George Mason University administrator Dr. Randall Edwards received the Charles J. Colgan Visionary Award from the Prince William Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards ceremony Feb. 23.
The award, named in memory of the state senator who passed away in January 2017, recognizes individuals for their service to the business community.
Also at the awards ceremony, held at the Heritage Hunt Golf & Country Club in Gainesville, the chamber recognized winners in 11 other categories, selected from nearly 150 nominations.
The top excellence in business prize went to OmniRide in the category for businesses with 11 or more employees, and the top small business award was presented to Freedom Property Management and Sales.
As GMU’s executive vice president of administration for 17 years, Edwards was instrumental in spearheading the university’s expansion into Prince William County. GMU’s SciTech Campus near Manassas continues to grow and includes the Freedom Aquatics Center and the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Edwards also led GMU’s efforts to create the Potomac River Environmental Research and Education Center on Belmont Bay in the Woodbridge area.
He holds three engineering degrees from Virginia Tech – a bachelor of science in civil engineering (1964), a master’s of science in sanitary engineering (1965) and a doctorate in civil engineering (1970). Edwards began his career in the Virginia Community College System, where he played a major role in educating emerging engineering students. He worked as a professor, department chair, dean, provost and president at Wytheville, Germanna, J. Sargeant Reynolds and New River community colleges.
The other finalist for the award was Dr. Carol Shapiro, a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of the Sentara Wound Healing Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, who has worked for Sentara and its predecessor, Potomac Hospital, for over 50 years.
* * *
OmniRide, winner of the Excellence in Business Award for larger companies, is the operating name for the mobility services offered by PRTC. OmniRide’s goal is to provide safe, reliable and flexible transportation options while helping to reduce congestion and pollution in one of the region's fastest growing areas.
OmniRide has been challenged by ridership in the past several years since the pandemic. The organization had to determine how to bring ridership back in the midst of the new telework workforce and create new travel options to replace underperforming routes. Additionally, OmniRide had to market new and adjusted services in response to the ridership, demand and the nationwide operator shortage.
* * *
Freedom Property Management and Sales, winner of the Excellence in Small Business Award, was founded in 2005 and is owned by Tiffany Izenour. In January 2022, Izenour took back full ownership of the Manassas-based firm after two years of a merger and led a re-building of its brand, systems, community relationships and team.
The company, which has two employees, provides full-service real estate, rentals and property management services across Northern Virginia.
* * *
Winners in other categories were:
- Emerging Business of the Year: K&L Auto and Diesel Repairs LLC
- Government Contracting Company of the Year: EIDOS Technologies LLC
- Veteran-Owned Company of the Year: HireGround Inc.
- Community Outreach Award (1-10 Employees): Alive Church
- Community Outreach Award (11+ Employees): Todos Supermarket – Woodbridge
- Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year: Prince William County Department of Economic Development, Amazon and Marine Corps Base Quantico
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award – Arts & Education: Keep Prince William Beautiful Inc.
- Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award – Health & Human Services: Didlake Inc.
- People’s Choice Award: ALD & Associates LLC
