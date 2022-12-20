Dr. Richmond Hill has been named provost of Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus.

Hill has served as interim provost since June 2022, replacing Dr. Sam Hill, who retired earlier in the year.

“Dr. [Richmond] Hill’s commitment to cultivating a student-centered culture of care truly represents NOVA’s values,” said Anne M. Kress, president of NOVA. “His vision for the Woodbridge campus and his relationships within the Prince William County community will bring economic opportunities to the region.”

During his career, Hill has designed and implemented several successful mentoring and leadership development programs intended to foster the personal, social and academic development of boys and men of color, according to a news release from the college. His contributions have been recognized with the Xi Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Man of the Year Award and Counselor of the Year awards from both the Prince William Regional Counseling Association and the Virginia School Counseling Association. He also received the Prince William County Human Rights Commission Award.

“I’ve always had a passion for developing educational programs, providing students with the tools they need and having a direct impact on student success,” Hill said. “I look forward to working with the incredibly talented faculty and staff to make sure we provide the educational and career opportunities that our students deserve.”

Hill began his career as a school counselor in Prince William County Public Schools and rose through the ranks to become director of counseling, supervisor of prevention programs and family assistance, and supervisor of secondary counseling and student support services -- a position in which he was responsible for more than 180 counselors and administrators.

He has also held roles of increasing responsibility at NOVA, where he previously served as a counselor and coordinator of student success on the Woodbridge campus and then as associate vice president for student support services.

“One of the most important things I have learned during my 22 years of working in education is that degrees, titles, publications and awards don't matter to students as much as knowing that the professionals surrounding them genuinely care about their well-being,” Hill said.

A 22-year Prince William resident, Hill is a member of the current Leadership Prince William class and has served as past president of the Prince William Regional Counseling Association. At the state level, he has served on the advisory board of Project Hope-Virginia, a program that ensures the enrollment, attendance and school success of children and youth experiencing homelessness.

Hill has a doctorate in higher education administration from George Washington University, a master’s in counselor education from North Carolina State University and a bachelor’s in psychology and human development from North Carolina State University.