When Angela Leatham of Haymarket went back to school, her goal was to obtain her teaching certification. She had been a substitute teacher and had volunteered for many years in her children’s schools assisting teachers.
“I felt like it was my calling,” she said. “I'm pretty good with kids and while I was volunteering, I loved helping with any problems they were having.”
She’s now been teaching for seven years, most recently teaching sixth-grade social studies and covering a homeroom at Bull Run Middle School.
“I fell in love with middle-school aged kids,” Leatham said. “Yes, some of the rumors are true about middle-schoolers being tough. All those hormones are starting to come out, and I feel like they are in the most awkward time of their lives. So, it’s important, just like in other grades, for them to have really good teachers.”
Having four kids of her own – 21-year-old Mason and 19-year-old Parker, both at Northern Virginia Community College, plus Liam, a sophomore at Gainesville High School, and Camilla, an eighth-grader at Reagan Middle – has given her plenty of insight into her students.
“I’ll get emails from kids saying how they feel like I understand what they are going through and I’m someone they can talk to,” Leatham said.
About five years ago, Leatham took on another role to help students. While she was teaching at Parkside Middle School in Manassas, students were waiting a long time to get home due to a bus driver shortage. So, the Parkside principal started a program offering teachers bus driver training if they would be willing to be drivers before and after school.
“That's why I started driving a bus,” Leatham said. “These kids were waiting up to 40 minutes for a bus each day, and they just wanted to go home.”
When Leatham transferred to Bull Run, she continued driving. “I pick up the bus around 6:45 in the morning, and then I’m back to the school by 8. Classes start at 8, so I walk in with all the students.”
Her students think it’s great, and as a teacher, she knows how to handle kids when they get rambunctious on the bus.
“There was one bus specifically at Parkside that had kids who were always getting into trouble, until I was given their route,” she recalled. “Many of the students were only Spanish-speaking, and since I speak Spanish, it was easier for me to communicate with them. I was clear about how they were going to behave on the bus and they were so good; I never had a problem.”
At the end of last school year, Leatham received the Gainesville Hero Award from Supervisor Pete Candland to recognize all that she does for students in and out of the classroom.
“That was fun,” she said, recalling that Candland and others brought a plaque and balloons. “When the kids got off the bus, they had me come out. He then gave a short speech about me and how I give back to the community.”
Leathem said her students were thrilled.
“I’ve never seen people prouder of me in my whole life than those sixth-grade kids,” she added. “It was the cutest thing. They were showing it to other students in the hallway and saying, ‘Look what she got; she's a hero!’”
In addition to all her other roles, Leatham coaches for the Virginia Soccer Association.
“Whenever I go out, I know some child’s going to recognize me,” she said. “I’m either going to be called teacher or coach.”
