A driver in a stolen SUV suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night in a high-speed chase and crash on Interstate 495 in Springfield.
At 10:06 p.m., troopers located a stolen Audi Q5 SUV traveling south on I-495 near Little River Turnpike/Exit 52, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
When one of the troopers activated his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. As the Audi continued south on I-495 it rammed a state police vehicle and then took Exit 169/Springfield at approximately 90 mph.
The driver lost control and the stolen SUV ran off the side of the ramp, struck a concrete column and overturned, Geller said.
The driver, a 29-year-old Connecticut man, was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
Ot is what it is! Do the crime...suffer!
What an idiot. Why do so many Audi owners let their cars be stolen?
