Police say a 58-year-old Dumfries man died Wednesday morning after he lost control of his car, veered across a lawn and eventually landed in a creek bed in Triangle.
The wreck happened at 12:23 p.m. near Woodland Drive when a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Graham Park Road "at a high rate of speed," veered out of control in a turn, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The car left the roadway and traveled through a residential lawn where it struck a telephone pole guidewire before continuing into a ravine, Carr said.
The Ford then struck a concrete culvert and came to rest within a creek bed. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Kenneth Jacobs, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Carr said.
No additional property damage was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.