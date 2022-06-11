Police are trying to identify a driver killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Graham Park Road in Triangle.
Officers were called to the wreck at 3:24 a.m., where they found a 2007 Toyota Camry engulfed in flames. The fire department extinguished the fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver, preliminarily believed to be a 54-year-old Dumfries man, was traveling westbound on Graham Park Road when they lost control, crossed the double yellow line and into the eastbound lanes before leaving the road and striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, Prince William County Police Officer Ami Newman-Paul said in a news release.
Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash. Due to the driver’s condition, investigators have been unable to confirm their identity and the driver was taken to the state medical examiner's office for further identification.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.