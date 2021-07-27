One person was killed in a Monday evening crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
The crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. on the beltway west of Telegraph Road.
According to witnesses, a Honda swerved onto the right shoulder to pass traffic when it struck one vehicle in the right lane and then crashed into the back of a flatbed wrecker that was stopped on the shoulder, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The driver of the Honda was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
