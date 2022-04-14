A 77-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and three others injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash caused by a driver running a red light.
Police said the wreck happened at 1:20 pm. when the driver of a 2009 Mercedes E350 traveling south on Minnieville Road approaching Smoketown Road disregarded a red traffic signal and collided in the intersection with a 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling east on Smoketown Road.
The impact forced the Toyota into a 2000 Honda Accord that was stopped at a red traffic signal in the left turn lane on northbound Minnieville Road to Smoketown Road, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Fire and rescue crews extricated the Toyota's driver, identified as Mohammed Khalil Abdallah, 77, of Woodbridge from the SUV and took him by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 64-year-old Woodbridge woman, along with the Honda's driver, a 72-year-old Woodbridge woman, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Perok said.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 59-year-old Woodbridge man, was also hospitalized with minor injuries, and charges are pending in connection with the crash, Perok said. Speed appears to be a factor, he said.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.
More than a tragedy, this is a crime. A willful, awful crime, against defenseless, law-abiding senior citizens who have been largely forgotten in Prince William County.
Minnieville Road has been a race track for some time, devoid of law enforcement and public responsibility.
Keep a keen eye out for the next great tragedy to take place at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Fowke Lane. A combination of ignorance, greed and indifference by elected officials, government bureaucrats and local businesses resulted in a failure to put a traffic light at the intersection which serves MULTIPLE communities and is also used as its own speedway for cut-through traffic from Minnieville to Smoketown.
Mark my words, now that Kaiser is about to open, these failures will come back to haunt all of those responsible for this failure of leadership. In the form of political and financial backlash, and the ghosts of those taken too early from this world.
