A pickup driver rammed a state police SUV three times during a Wednesday morning chase along U.S. 1 from Prince William County into Fairfax.
Just before 10:50 a.m., a trooper spotted a GMC Yukon that Prince William County police had been looking for in connection with an ongoing investigation. The GMC was on Route 1 headed north toward the Fairfax County line.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the GMC driver "refused to stop and sped off," state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
A pursuit was initiated and continued into Fairfax County.
During the chase, the GMC rammed the trooper's marked patrol SUV three times, until the SUV became disabled, Geller said. The pursuit ended with the GMC stopping at Pole Road and Highland Lane.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Brooklyn, Md., was taken into custody with the assistance of a Fairfax County Sheriff's deputy and Prince William County police, Geller said.
As a precautionary measure, both the trooper and driver were taken to Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for medical evaluations. The trooper was not injured.
Police have not released the driver's name as charges are pending, Geller said.
