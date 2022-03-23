A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a fiery Wednesday morning crash that closed southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County for hours.
At 8:32 a.m., troopers were called to the wreck at the 135 mile marker near Centreport Parkway, where a tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to overturn and catch fire, Coffey said. The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
State police and Virginia Department of Transportation crews set up a detour off Centreport Parkway around the crash scene until the interstate reopened just before 11 a.m.
The investigation continues.
