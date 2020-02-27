Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night following a chase and crash that began on Interstate 66 near the Route 50 exit.
A trooper initiated a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. at Exit 57 for Route 50, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The chase continued to Sterling Boulevard and Va. 28 where the suspect's vehicle crashed.
"Virginia State Police engaged with the suspect vehicle's driver and at least one shot was fired by state police," Geller said.
The male pursuit suspect was flown to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of serious injuries.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.