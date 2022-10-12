A man was struck and killed after his car broke down Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.
The victim stopped his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of southbound I-95 at the 169 mile marker about 3:06 p.m. and got out to investigate, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
As he was getting back into his car, a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and struck him. The Nissan then attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped by witnesses, Geller said.
The Honda driver was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died, she said. State police have not released the man's name pending notification of next of kin.
The man driving the Nissan was not injured. Charges are pending, Geller said.
