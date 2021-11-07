Driving to independence: Local firm helps wounded warriors get back on the road

Army Ranger Christopher Levi had been in Iraq for just six months as part of the 2007 surge when his armored vehicle was pierced by an explosive while on patrol south of Sadr City.
“It came through the armored door and took both legs off at the knee,” recalled Levi, a corporal with 10th Mountain Division. The medics saved his life with prompt triage. The next day, he was flown to Germany, and the day after, he landed in the United States at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin the long process of healing and rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, Tammy Phipps was an Army captain and occupational therapist at Walter Reed assisting with the growing number of wounded warriors arriving daily. She had started the Department of Defense’s first and only driver rehabilitation clinic, giving injured soldiers something to reach for.
Levi, originally from Melville, N.Y., was her first patient at the new clinic. He recounts learning how to drive solely with hand controls.
“Tammy had created a simulator with the cab of a pickup truck and hand controls, augmented with a projection of driving through city streets,” Levi remembered. “Being able to do all that before actually getting behind the wheel really was helpful.”
Another soldier, Joshua Himan, was severely injured from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan and paralyzed from the chest down. He was seen by therapist after therapist who determined he was capable of driving, but no one was able to actually get him back to driving independently until he met Phipps at Walter Reed.
When Phipps retired as a major six years ago, she and Himan co-founded the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence in Centreville. The center provides a comprehensive service that had not been done before.
“We provide the whole suite of services: evaluation, training, installation of adaptive equipment and the facilitation of the purchase of vehicles,” Phipps said. “So we project-manage from beginning to end and get to work with our technicians to make sure that everything is as it should be,” for anyone needing the assistance, whether a civilian or a veteran.
Levi was recently in an auto accident, when the other driver ran a red light and totaled his car. He wasn’t injured, but it wrecked his independence.
“I am home-bound without a vehicle,” he said. “I like to surf, go hiking, go mountain climbing, I like to go to the gym and grocery shopping, but none of them are possible unless I get a ride from somebody.”
Laurie Hollander, co-founder of Help Our Military Heroes, a Connecticut-based nonprofit that strives to bridge the gap between military benefits and the cost of a ramp-entry van, stepped up to help Levi obtain another specialized hand-operated vehicle.
“Existing grants for wounded warriors paid for the cost of conversion, but not the vehicle itself, and I thought that after a catastrophic injury, the thought of having to take a loan out didn’t seem right,” Hollander said. “So we started fundraising in our community. We did phenomenally well because people do care.”
One day last month, at the driver rehabilitation center’s garage, two shiny Chevrolets were awaiting eager drivers.
Levi got a white Chevy Traverse with hand controls that looked as though they were factory-installed, and another fully-paid silver Chevy Traverse was given to Navy veteran Matthew Wade of Gainesville, after a training accident broke his neck and left him wheelchair-bound.
Wade’s SUV includes a lowered floor in the middle, with a metal ramp that quietly deploys when the side door is opened.
“They dropped the floor, and added hand controls, customized for my hands, since my hands don’t work so well,” Wade said. “There’s a stick on the side, to push for gas, and push down for brake, so I don’t need to grab anything. I can place my hand into a prong on the steering wheel, and don’t have to worry about my hand slipping.”
Wade plays wheelchair rugby and said his previous vehicle, a van, isn’t very comfortable. “I’m really looking forward to traveling to Philly and Pittsburgh and Raleigh,” he added.
Trista Windows, the center’s director of driver rehab services, said business has been booming after a four-month COVID shutdown. The company is already expanding into an adjacent garage and planning to add another center in the Richmond area soon. She said each client has unique challenges for the team to overcome, but always with the same result.
“You roll in the front, and you drive out the back.”
