Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Isolated tornadoes possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.