A Maryland man and long-time fugitive pleaded guilty last week to federal charges of aiding and abetting a drug-related murder nearly a decade ago.
According to court documents, Saul Pacheco Mejia, 55, arranged to sell cocaine to individuals in Reston on Dec. 12, 2011.
On that date, Mejia and two associates arrived at an apartment in Reston in anticipation of the cocaine transaction, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Instead of purchasing the cocaine, the intended customer attempted to steal the cocaine and flee. Mejia’s associates chased, shot, and killed the man, WTOP Radio reported at the time. Mejia did not have a firearm, but knew the two other individuals did have firearms. Mejia and the others fled to Honduras shortly after the crime. In late 2019, Mejia was located in the United States and arrested in Texas.
Mejia pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy, causing death. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.