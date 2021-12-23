A Virginia State Police trooper and the individuals he stopped for speeding narrowly escaped injury Wednesday night when their vehicles were struck in Fairfax County by an impaired driver.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Trooper J. Weitzman initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota sedan traveling north on Interstate 495, near Exit 51. The violation was for speeding 90 mph, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
While the trooper was standing next to the stopped Toyota, a Nissan Versa traveling north on I-495 ran off the right side of the interstate and slammed into the trooper's marked patrol car, Geller said. The trooper had the cruiser's emergency lights activated at the time.
The impact of that crash forced the state police car into the Toyota. Trooper Weitzman had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, Geller said.
Meanwhile, the Nissan came to rest in the northbound lanes of I-495.
After making certain the Toyota's driver and passenger were not injured, Trooper Weitzman ran over to the Nissan and called for rescue. The driver was trapped inside the Nissan, as the crash jammed the driver's door shut. The trooper was able to help the driver of the Nissan out of the vehicle through the passenger side, Geller said.
The driver of the Nissan, Corey A. Poole, 65, of Washington, D.C., ended up not being injured in the crash. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, refusal to take a DUI breath test, driving without a valid license, and for failing to Move Over, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.