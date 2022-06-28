Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins celebrates the grand opening of its first "next generation" combo restaurant in Woodbridge today, June 28, starting at 11 a.m.
There will be giveaways at the new store at 13585 Minnieville Road with free coffee and free scoops for a year to the store’s first 100 guests.
Dunkin’ franchisees and Woodbridge-natives Jerome Johnson Sr. and Jerome Johnson Jr. will host the store’s official ribbon cutting at noon. Following the ribbon cutting, Johnson, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will host a check presentation to donate $2,000 to the Hylton Boys and Girls Club. Children from these programs will be on-site to accept the donation.
The store's "next gen" design includes a front-facing bakery case, a dedicated mobile order pickup area, premium beverage pours and a green design for energy efficiency.
The 2,200 square-foot restaurant, which officially opened earlier this month, will employ approximately 26 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant also features plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and will offer complimentary wi-fi for customers.
Franchisee Jerome Johnson currently owns and operates 11 Dunkin’ locations throughout Virginia.
