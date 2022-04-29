Dulles International Airport’s plans to upgrade Concourse A are generally drawing positive feedback from fliers and the local business community.

Passengers currently board and disembark planes outside when they fly in or out from Concourse A because there are no jet bridges at those gates.

If connecting to another flight, passengers must walk a considerable distance in combination with using the AeroTrain, Dulles’s automated train system, or bus shuttles to reach their next gate.

The proposed new “Tier-2 Concourse (East)” would be a 14-gate facility with access to the airport’s underground Aerotrain system and would include new shops, restaurants and other customer services as well as the latest aircraft-servicing technologies to accommodate future needs, officials said.

United Airlines has long pressured Dulles Airport to make the changes based on customer complaints through the years as weather conditions can be extreme. Although 40 airline carriers fly in and out of Dulles Airport, United operates its major East Coast hub out of Dulles and would be the main tenant of the new concourse.

On April 19, the board of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the entity that operates Dulles, unanimously approved the $675 million project. Construction would start next year and the concourse could be operational by 2026, MWAA stated.

The concourse would be built over the existing AeroTrain, eliminating long walking distances and the need for shuttle buses between gates.

At a public information session April 27 at the Marriott Hotel on the airport campus, citizens came to look at the project renderings and talk with airport staff about the planned improvements.

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce supports the airport upgrades, John P. Boylan, president and CEO, told InsideNoVa. “A smart growth plan will assure we are positioned to be the regional leader for commerce and draw a dynamic workforce that values mobility for business and leisure.”

Boylan said the airport improvements, coupled with the long-delayed opening of the Silver Line Metro extension, which includes a stop at the airport, will drive more dollars to local restaurants, hotels, transportation and entertainment venues.

The Concourse A work is part of the airport’s master plan, which will address a number of other issues, said David Mould, vice president of communications and government affairs with the airports authority.

“There are three consistent concerns that we hear regularly from the public,” Mould said. “Will the surrounding roads be upgraded along with any airport expansion project, will more airline carriers and routes be added, and how will you mitigate more noise generated?”

All three of those concerns are being thoroughly examined by multiple aviation consulting and engineering firms jointly working on the planning phases of the concourse project and overall 25-year master plan. Several whiteboards at the public workshop illustrated job creation, housing growth, traffic congestion and environmental strains not only at present but through 2045.

One of the attendees, Javier Cordoza, a Sterling resident who flies out of Dulles for business trips, said the overall goal is simple: “Get me in and out as quickly as possible without a lot of delay and without a ton of walking.”

That sentiment has been echoed by many passengers, said Aaron Lofurno, managing consultant with Ricondo, an aviation consulting company based in Alexandria. The company spent three days last summer surveying travelers in the airport.

“The most frequent complaints we heard were long walking distances and having to change levels frequently to get to their destination,” Lofurno said.

The Dulles Airport concourse project received approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last July, the first major hurdle in the multi-step process before construction can begin.

The MWAA submitted an application to the Federal Aviation Administration last month for a $230 million federal grant from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law in November. Additional funds could be raised through bonds and a portion of proceeds from the airport’s 2018 sale of 424 acres known as the Western Lands.

No taxpayer money will be used for the airport concourse project.

The MWAA is requesting all public input be received by May 6. The email address to submit comments is: IADmaster.plan@mwaa.com

More information about the master plan and concourse project can be found at: www.flydulles.com/about-airport/master-plan/dulles-international-airport-master-plan