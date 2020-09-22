U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport last week seized nearly $3 million in counterfeit consumer goods from China.
The shipment, which arrived Aug. 22 and destined to a drop shipper in Dallas, was manifested as “sticker storage bag.” The shipment consisted of 74 boxes that included 4,213 belts of various designer brand names, 176 Louis Vuitton handbags, 39 Gucci shirts, 37 pairs of Gucci pants, and six Louis Vuitton shirts, CBP said in a news release.
Officers detained the shipment Aug. 24 as suspected counterfeit goods. CBP trade experts worked with trademark holders and verified that all 4,471 products were counterfeit. They appraised the products at $2,950,479 manufacturer’s suggested retail price, if authentic, the releases said.
CBP officers seized the shipment on Sept. 15.
Homeland Security Investigations agents in Dallas are pursuing an investigation of the drop shipping company.
“This is a significant seizure of counterfeit consumer goods that steals revenue from trademark holders, robs consumers of the high quality they expect with designer brand names, and more importantly, hits a disreputable seller where it hurts most -- in the pocket,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.
“Customs and Border Protection remains steadfast in our commitment to continue working with Homeland Security Investigations and our consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit and potentially dangerous commercial goods and hold disreputable vendors accountable,” Durst said.
