Rosa and Martin had a baby! TRIP II, owner and operator of the Dulles Greenway, announced the weekend birth of a baby bald eagle on the Dulles Greenway wetlands.
Rosa and Martin, the eagle pair residing on the greenway, have been watching over two eggs since last month. The first eaglet hatched Sunday morning, and the second eaglet is predicted to hatch this week.
- Click here to watch the new eaglet have a meal of duck meat
“We are elated to share the wonderful news that Rosa and Martin have welcomed their first eaglet into the nest,” said Terry Hoffman, the greenway's public and customer relations manager. “We look forward to sharing these captivating moments with our eagle fans, as we await the arrival of eaglet number two in a few days. We encourage viewers to join the live-stream camera and speak with our eagle camera volunteers about Rosa and Martin’s offspring.”
According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year and they begin to hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Once the incubation period is over, it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge. The next stage in the nesting process will be rearing and preparing the baby eaglets to fledge, which is at about 10 to 12 weeks of age.
Last month, the Dulles Greenway partnered with Loudoun County Public Schools on a naming contest for the adult bald eagles. The winning names, Rosa and Martin, in honor of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., were submitted a student at Sterling Middle School in Sterling, Virginia. Rosa, Martin, and their offspring can be viewed on the Dulles Greenway live-stream eagle cameras at www.dullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam/. The website also features a moderated chat function that allows viewers to comment and ask questions about the bald eagles.
