Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.