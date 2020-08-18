Even though passenger traffic remains at historic lows, Dulles International Airport has created a dedicated pick-up area for Uber, Lyft, Via and similar services.

The airport announced in an email Monday that the pick-up area is located on the ground level, accessible through doors 2, 4 and 6. It is designed to separate the app-based shared-ride services from privately owned vehicles picking up relatives and friends on what at times can be a crowded curb outside the baggage claim area.

The airport said that numbered zones have been created for the app-based services, making it easier for customers to find their ride, and a solar-powered overhead canopy will protect passengers from the elements.

Drop-off areas for all vehicles, including the app-based services, will remain on the departures level.

The airport said its economy parking lots remain closed in order to avoid the need for shuttle buses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Garage 1 parking remains available at the economy lot rate of $10 a day. However, beginning Sept. 1, parking in the the Terminal Lot, closer to the airport, will increase to $20 a day. Hourly rates in the Terminal Lot will remain unchanged.

Airport passenger counts have improved slightly since the pandemic began, but June traffic at Dulles was still down 92% from the prior year, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles, Reagan National and BWI.

The number of passengers screened nationwide by the Transportation Security Administration hit its highest level since mid-March on Sunday, when about 863,000 passengers were screened. That number fell to fewer than 100,000 passengers per day in early April. However, it was still significantly less than the 2.58 million who were screened on the same day in 2019.