The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday expanded airport screenings for coronavirus, and Dulles is on the list.
The CDC's new list of 20 airports across the U.S. covers about 90 percent of travelers arriving from China, USA Today reports.
The CDC says officials at airports on the list will check any travelers from China for temperatures and ask them answer a questionnaire about their travel and health.
The Virginia Department of Health is awaiting test results on one Northern Virginia resident who may potentially have the virus. The patient, a student at George Mason University, is self-isolating.
Test results for two others potential patients, both in central Virginia, were negative.
At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCoV, health officials said.
State and local health officials statewide are monitoring developments surrounding the respiratory outbreak first detected in Wuhan, China caused by a new coronavirus.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation. To provide the latest local information and updates to Virginians, VDH has developed a novel coronavirus webpage," the agency said in a news release. "This webpage provides important information about the outbreak and offers resources for healthcare providers."
Common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold. Public health officials are still learning about 2019-CoV and how it affects people.
Some people who have become ill with 2019-CoV have had mild symptoms. Others have had more severe illness, including some deaths. Symptoms include fever, cough, and trouble breathing, and can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
Although 2019-nCoV is spreading between people in parts of Asia, scientists do not yet know how easily it spreads.
Closely related viruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) mainly spread from person-to-person through close contact or respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
