Officers investigating a 911 hangup in the Dumfries area on Sunday evening arrived to find a 20-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The vicim, Dominick Anthony Nicholas Moye of Dumfries, was found inside a vehicle in the 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop after the 911 call at 6:18 p.m., said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who with information. No arrests have been made. Perok said the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
