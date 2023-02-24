Police have charged a Dumfries-area man in connection with a Feb. 9 robbery at the Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard.
“Forensic evidence collected at the scene of the robbery ultimately led to the suspect’s identity,” Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
David Emanuel Andrews, 27, of Whiting Brigade Drive was arrested Thursday and charged with robbery, Perok said. After the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at his home in the Shorehaven apartment complex where other evidence was collected, police said.
The Feb. 9 robbery at the Truist Bank was the second in a series of three bank robberies in the Dumfries area starting on Feb. 3.
A man matching the suspect’s description robbed the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Feb. 3 and the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Feb. 11.
Andrews has not been charged in connection with those cases. According to court records, he was convicted of robbery in Prince William County in 2013, and sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended. He was charged with a probation violation related to the conviction in 2016, with the case still working its way through the court system last year.
(2) comments
These criminals don't fear the justice system. 9 years suspended for robbery. NO action taken for a violation. Means this guy knows he won't get any come back time for his prior robbery conviction. I encourage everyone to look at the online gdc and circuit Court dockets and the subsequent court decisions on each case. You will then begin to understand why the pwc community is turning into a war zone. Cops arrest and go above and beyond to get after career criminals, only to be let down the courts. The community should be ashamed.
hes a bank robber who served one year and still robs banks hahahahahhahahahhahahhahahahahhha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.