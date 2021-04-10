Dumfries town officials are proposing investments in economic development and affordable housing while keeping tax rates steady in their budget for the next fiscal year.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Town Council received a draft of the $5.8 million proposed budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1.
The budget is about $210,000, or 4%, larger than the fiscal 2021 spending plan.
Town Manager Keith Rogers Jr. is not proposing to change any local tax rates for the town of about 5,900 residents.
Although the real estate tax rate would remain at 18.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, homeowners might pay higher bills as property values increased under the Prince William County’s annual reassessment. Town homeowners pay a real estate levy to the town as well as to the county.
Sales tax revenues are expected to increase 57% to $470,000 and meals tax revenue is projected to rise 22% to $850,000, according to the presentation to council. Revenue from real estate taxes is projected to increase 14% to $950,000. In a letter to the council, Rogers said the increase is driven by new residential and commercial development.
The spending plan includes a 4% cost-of-living increase for all employees and funding to support software and technology upgrades for tax collection.
The police department’s budget will increase $154,600, in part to help purchase body-worn cameras. The budget includes money to support increased training and development for officers in the wake of racial unrest after several high-profile killings of Black people by police.
Additional funding for the Public Works Department will support a building inspector and code enforcement position.
Rogers is proposing to set aside $25,000 for an affordable housing program through zoning initiatives. The budget also increases the Destination Dumfries budget from $75,000 to $100,000. The program supports revitalization and development projects.
The council also received a draft of the $1.8 million Capital Improvement Plan, which details planned capital projects over a five-year period. The plan includes $100,000 in projects for fiscal 2022.
In a presentation to council, Rogers said the plan primarily focuses on completing ongoing projects in the upcoming fiscal year.
The plan calls for $25,000 for renovations at Ginn Memorial, Garrison and Merchant parks. It also sets aside $75,000 for restoration of two town-managed stormwater ponds.
The council will fine-tune the budget in the coming weeks and a public hearing is planned for May 4. The council is expected to approve a spending plan by June.
