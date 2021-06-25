Dumfries council member Cydny Neville has been elected chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
Neville replaces David Tarter, mayor of the city of Falls Church.
David Meyer, mayor of the city of Fairfax, was elected vice chair and Kathy Smith, who represents the Sully District on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, was elected treasurer.
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is a consortium of 13 localities representing 2.5 million residents across the region.
Neville has represented the town of Dumfries on the commission since 2018 and will be the commission's first Black woman chair.
"The dedicated NVRC leadership has done a remarkable job exceeding our planning district’s purpose of promoting the orderly and efficient development of the physical, social, and economic elements of the district by planning, encouraging, and assisting governmental subdivisions to plan for the future," Neville said in a statement from the commission. "As chairwoman, I look forward to continuing our standard of excellence, as we collectively lead our region into the future!”
