The Dumfries Town Council has appointed Tangela Innis its new town manager by unanimous vote.
Innis was selected after a “thorough recruitment process that evaluated her experience, fortitude, emotional intelligence, and dedication to public service,” according to a news release.
"The Town of Dumfries is at an exciting juncture, poised to become a destination,” Mayor Derrick Wood said in the release. “We were meticulous in our search for the right mix of skills and experience that would continue to move our Town forward. Mrs. Innis stood out during the recruitment process, and we believe she brings the critical skill set needed to guide us through the implementation of our strategic vision for Dumfries while creating a more transparent and accessible town administration."
Dumfries’ former town manager, Keith Rogers Jr., began work as city manager in Rocky Mount, North Carolia, last month.
Innis has more than 18 years of experience in local government management. Prior to joining the town of Dumfries, she served as the deputy city manager for Petersburg, where she oversaw the implementation of key projects and fiscal accountability. She also served as director of public works and utilities and operations manager and purchasing agent.
"I am excited to serve the dynamic Dumfries community and to work with the Town Council towards our shared vision for the town,” Innis said in the release. “My years of hands-on local government experience will be a perfect complement to their visionary leadership. I am committed to promoting transparent government, implementing key projects, and ensuring fiscal accountability to build a high performing organization."
Innis holds a bachelor of science degree in psychology from The College of New Rochelle and a master of business administration degree from Strayer University, according to the release.
So, could this be why Petersburg is the dump it is today. The city is almost abandoned....
