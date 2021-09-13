Colonial Downs Group Inc.’s proposed gaming resort in Dumfries is set to face its first public scrutiny.

The Dumfries Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the company’s requests for a rezoning and conditional-use permit for the project during its meeting tonight.

Colonial Downs, which runs a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries, announced in February plans for the $389 million gaming resort called the Rose. It would include a 50,000-square-foot gaming space, a 250-seat sports bar, eight other bars and restaurants, 7,000 square feet of event space, 200 hotel rooms and a 1,500-seat theater.

The company wants to rezone 93.5 acres at the Potomac Landfill from residential and neighborhood business to planned mixed-use development and obtain a conditional-use permit for the project.

The landfill is at the southeast corner of the Interstate 95 and Va. 234 interchange. In February, the landfill announced it had entered an option agreement to sell 100 acres to Colonial Downs for the project.

A company spokesman has said Colonial Downs plans to finalize the purchase of the landfill in the first quarter of 2022.

Town planning staff recommend approval of the project. In a report to the Planning Commission, staff highlight noise mitigation efforts, an on-site police outpost, security plan, transportation plan and improvements, plus a public park.

Colonial Downs opened its gaming emporium in January, offering slot-like betting on historic horse races.

The Town Council is expected to hold a public hearing on the proposal during its meeting Sept. 21.

The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at 17739 Main St., Suite 200.