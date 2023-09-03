A 43-year-old Dumfries man was killed and his roommate is jailed on murder charges in a Saturday afternoon shooting on U.S. 1.
Police say the victim, Derrick Lanell Jordan of Port Hope Place in Dumfries, was in a car with 34-year-old Brandon Harry Edwards about 1:40 p.m. in the 17200 block of Richmond Highway in Dumfries when an argument the two were having escalated.
"The accused shot the victim multiple times before exiting the vehicle and firing multiple more times towards the victim seated in the driver’s seat," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Responding officers provided first aid to the victim who, who was taken to an area hospital and later died.
Edwards fled the area to Washington D.C. where he contacted D.C. Metropolitan Police and turned himself, Perok said.
Police charged Edwards with murder and use of a firearm in a felony. He remained in custody in D.C. on Sunday. No booking photo was available.
The case is Prince William County's second murder in just over a week. On Aug. 25, a 25-year-old was stabbed in the chest outside a Manassas area Dunkin Donuts.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Sudley Road at 10:20 p.m. where they found the victim, Todd Ehardt of no fixed address, had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation in the parking lot.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson. An acquaintance of the victim was arrested the next day.
