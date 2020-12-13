For most people, it’s a pretty big deal to win the $5,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game. For Kwame Cross, you can multiply that by 160.
The Dumfries man bought 160 tickets for the Dec. 5 night drawing, all with the same four-digit combination: 7314.
“I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me,” he told Lottery officials. “I just had a feeling.”
When those four digits were drawn as the winning numbers, each of those 160 tickets won the top prize, for a grand total of $800,000.
He discovered he had won as he waited in the drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant.
“I thought, ‘This can’t be real!’” he said. “I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!”
Cross, who owns a small business in Washington, D.C., said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. He bought all of his tickets at Roselyn Sunoco, located at 1830 Fort Meyer Drive in Arlington.
Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.
(1) comment
This “newspaper” is just a propaganda mouthpiece for Lotto. They never once run a story about how lottery and gambling ruin people’s finances. Especially poor black peoples finances, the lottery is just a huge tax on poor people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.