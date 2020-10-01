A Dumfries man faces more than two dozen charges after police say he was caught on video doing donuts and other risky driving moves on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police were notified on Sept. 27 about the video, which was recorded the same day on the westbound span of the toll bridge in Queen Anne's County.
The video shows the driver of a Nissan sports car spinning in tire-smoking donuts in what appears to be heavy traffic. The suspension bridge spans four miles and has a height of 379 feet in the westbound lanes.
On Tuesday, Maryland Transportation Authority police identifed 22-year-old Gary Ray Montague Jr. of Dumfries, as the suspected driver of the vehicle in the video, and consulted with the Queen Anne's County State's Attorney's Office, the agency said in a news release.
The same day, Montague was charged with four counts of disorderly conduct and 23 traffic violations. Traffic charges include reckless driving, willfully damaging a highway and driving a motor vehicle in a manner intended to cause skidding.
He has a Nov. 18 court date in Queen Anne's County District Court.
