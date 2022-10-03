A 27-year-old Dumfries man faces child neglect and gun-related charges after police say he fired shots in an apartment with five young children inside early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the Townsquare at Dumfries Apartments just before 1 a.m. where they learned a 27-year-old woman and the suspect had been in an argument that escalated.
"During the encounter, the accused retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the wall of the hallway inside the apartment," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. "While investigating the incident, officers determined there were five children, ranging in age from 11 months to 5 years of age, inside the apartment at the time of the shooting."
The children and another woman left the apartment shortly after the shots were fired. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Police charged Marcus Maleek Dandridge of the 3900 block of Townsquare Court with five counts of child neglect, shooting in an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing, Perok said.
I thought since they removed Jefferson Davis highway signs there would be no more crime on the east end.
